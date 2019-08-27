close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
August 27, 2019

Rain likely in Karachi

Pakistan

APP
Tue, Aug 27, 2019

KARACHI: The Met Office on Tuesday said rain is likely  in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions from Tuesday night to Thursday.

In its weather warning, the Met Office said that rain was also expected at isolated places in Sukkur and Larkana division from Tuesday night to Thursday.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures in view of the rain forecast." said a weather advisory.

Latest News

More From Pakistan