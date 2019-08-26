Twitter dismisses request to block President Alvi's account after Kashmir tweet

ISLAMABAD: Social networking website Twitter has dismissed the request seeking suspension of President Arif Alvi's Twitter account after his tweet on Occupied Kashmir situation on Monday.

President Alvi has lately been very vocal about Indian atrocities in Kashmir on Twitter, openly condemning the turmoil in the region under the Indian government.

This led to a number of internet users registering a complaint against President Alvi's account, seeking its suspension, which Twitter has denied.

A message to the president by the Twitter team reveals how investigations were carried out pertaining to his activities on Twitter. However there was no objectionable content found, the email added.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari turned to Twitter on Monday to share the image of Twitter email regarding the president's personal account.

On August 24 President Alvi had tweeted a foreign media video showing the latest situation in the occupied territory.



On Sunday Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said that he has also received a notice from the micro-blogging site that one of his tweets has violated Indian laws.

Scores of Pakistani social media users have complained in the past few days that their accounts were suspended when they spoke in favour of Kashmiris or highlighted Indian human rights abuses.

Twitter has reportedly suspended 200 Pakistani accounts commenting on Kashmir situation.

Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor last week said the authorities had taken up with Twitter and Facebook the alleged suspension of Pakistani social media accounts posting in support of Kashmir.

"Pakistan authorities have taken up the case with Twitter and Facebook against suspending Pakistani accounts for posting in support of Kashmir. Indian staff at their regional headquarters is the reason," he said in a tweet.