Sun Aug 25, 2019
August 25, 2019

'Colonial symbols' to make money for govt now: PM Imran on opening rest houses to public

August 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the government rest houses which used to cost millions of rupees to taxpayers annually would now make money for the government after having been opened to public.

“These colonial symbols which cost crores annually to the taxpayer in maintenance, are now going to make money for the government,” the prime minister remarked in a tweet.

He also shared a video of the Governor House of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa located in Nathiagali that had been opened to public among many others.

PM Imran Khan shares a video of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House in Nathiagali that is now open to public.



