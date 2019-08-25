close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 25, 2019

PM Imran announces to open KP's Nathia Gali Governor House for public

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Aug 25, 2019

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared a video of the  Khybere Pakhtunkhwa's  Nathia Gali Governor House which the government  has opened for public.

"These colonial symbols which cost crores annually to the taxpayer in maintenance, are now going to make money for the government," he captioned the video.


Constructed in 1923, Nathia Gali Governor House is located at 7,922 feet above  sea level  .


