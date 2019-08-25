PM Imran announces to open KP's Nathia Gali Governor House for public

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared a video of the Khybere Pakhtunkhwa's Nathia Gali Governor House which the government has opened for public.
"These colonial symbols which cost crores annually to the taxpayer in maintenance, are now going to make money for the government," he captioned the video.
Constructed in 1923, Nathia Gali Governor House is located at 7,922 feet above sea level .
