Kashmiri woman narrates horrific details of Indian atrocities to Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: A video of a Kashmiri woman has surfaced on social media highlighting plight of Kashmiris before Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was traveling to Srinagar on Saturday.



Pakistan's Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Sunday shared the video on Twitter saying “RSS and Nazi philosphy has captured #ModiIndia”.

“MotiLal Nehru’s great grand son Jawaharlal Nehru Grand son Indian Nat Congress ex president Rahul Gandhi disallowed to enter his ancestors Home #Kashmir,” he said.

The woman can be seen narrating the details how her fellow Kashmiris are living under constant fear for the last many days.

“Even the kids under 9 and 10 are not allowed to come out, whoever goes out is arrested and my brother who is a heart patient was detained when he went to look for his kids. He was taken away too and the family was not allowed to meet him for 10 days.”

We are in a very critical situation, she told the Indian politician.

Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leader were shell-shocked over what the woman told them and the only response from them was from the ex-INC chief who sympathetically held her hand for a while.

Indian opposition leaders led by former Congress president were barred from leaving the airport on Saturday in Occupied Kashmir (IHK), where local authorities had warned that their visit could stoke heightened tension in the region.

The IHK government said the political leaders had been asked not to visit Srinagar as the administration works to restore order after weeks of protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Aug 5 decision to withdraw autonomy for the disputed region.

Rejecting the warning, the delegation of opposition leaders from parties including Congress, the Communist Party and the All India Trinamool Congress said they wanted to assess the situation in the valley, and flew from New Delhi on Saturday.

“If the situation is normal then why is the government restricting us from entering the valley? On the one hand the government says that things are normal and on the other they impose entry restrictions. I have never seen so many contradictions?” senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters before departing. When their plane arrived in Srinagar, the politicians were not allowed to leave the airport and were sent back within a few hours.