Pakistan weather forecast: Sunday 25-08-2019

Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Weak moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Sunday:
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faislabad divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Weather Forecast for Monday:
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faislabad, Zhob divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Hazara divisions and Kashmir.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Punjab: Lahore (A/P 63), Murree 03, Gujranwala 02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 07, KP: Kakul 04.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Sibbi 43°C, Noorpurthal 42°C, Bhakkar, Nokkundi, Sukkur, Joharabad, Dadu & Dalbandin 41°C.
