Karachi mayor says MQM may withdraw support to federal govt

Karachi: Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Saturday hit back at Faisal Vawda calling him an unguided missile, a day after the minister accused him of corruption.

Talking to the media, he said he would not respond to Faisal Vawda's allegations but called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to control the federal minister.

The mayor, who is also a leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), said Imran Khan became prime minister with the support of his party.



He warned that the MQM might reconsider its decision to support the government if the prime minister fails to control ruling party's lawmaker.



