Sat Aug 24, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 24, 2019

Karachi mayor says MQM may withdraw support to federal govt

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 24, 2019

Karachi: Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Saturday hit back at Faisal Vawda calling him an unguided missile, a day after the minister accused him of corruption.

Talking to the media, he said he would not respond to  Faisal Vawda's allegations but called on  Prime Minister Imran Khan to control  the federal minister. 

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar was talking to the media on Saturday.

The mayor, who is also  a leader of  Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), said Imran Khan became prime minister with the support  of his party.

 He warned that the MQM might  reconsider its  decision to support the government if the prime minister fails to  control ruling party's lawmaker.


