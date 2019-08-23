close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 23, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Friday 23-08-19

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan and its adjoining areas. 

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, weak monsoon currents from Arabian sea are reaching upper and central parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi, D.G.Khan, Malakand, Kohat, Peshawar divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.

Latest News

More From Pakistan