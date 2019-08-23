Pakistan weather forecast: Friday 23-08-19

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan and its adjoining areas.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, weak monsoon currents from Arabian sea are reaching upper and central parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi, D.G.Khan, Malakand, Kohat, Peshawar divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.