Paramedics' team from JPMC visits Sindh Rangers Hospital, Karachi

KARACHI: A team of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), Karachi led-by its Executive Director Dr. Seemin Jamali visited Sindh Rangers Hospital Karachi on Thursday and offered their help in the upgradation of the health facility and expansion of health services in addition to training of doctors, paramedics and technicians of the Rangers Hospital.



The JPMC team visited Sindh Rangers Hospital Karachi located in North Nazimabad vicinity on the invitation of Deputy Director Medical Services, Pakistan Rangers Sindh Col. Syed Waseem Wasti and after the detailed inspection, offered help and services in expansion of the Rangers’ health facility.

The JPMC team comprised of Prof. Tariq Mahmood, JPMC’s Head of Radiology, Prof. Dr. Shahid Rasool, Deputy Director JPMC Dr. Salman, Assistant Prof. Medicine Dr. Asadullah, Deputy Director JPMC Dr. Nausheen, Assistant Nursing Superintendent Ms Ishrat and others besides Dr. Seemin Jamali, Executive Director JPMC, Karachi.

The team inspected all the wards and departments of the hospital, including its Radiology Department, Blood Bank, Laboratory, Operation Theaters and commended the hospital administration for maintaining extraordinary cleanliness and hygienic conditions.

It also praised the SRH administration for having a proper Infection Prevention and Control Mechanism in place.

The Executive Director Dr. Seemin Jamali said during the visit that they have offered the Rangers’ Hospital management training as well improvements in the particular departments while performing complicated surgeries.

Earlier, the Deputy Director Medical Services of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Hospital Col. Syed Waseem Wasti welcomed the JPMC delegation and briefed them about facilities available at the 143-bed healthy facility.

“We are really grateful to you and your all team members for sparing your precious time. I hope and pray that in future, coordination and cooperation will further strengthen between these two organizations. I am also thankful for all your support and services which you are extending towards troops and their families of Sindh Rangers," Col. Wasti said.

He urged the JPMC administration for their assistance in improvements in several departments so that they could offer better and quality health services to the patients.