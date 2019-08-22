Murad approves establishment of engineering institute in Thar

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved establishment of state-of-art Thar Institute of Engineering, Science & Technology (TIEST) over an area of 317 acres at Mithi for Rs1.5 billion as an initial cost and more funds would be made available, if and when required.

He also directed Vice Chancellor NED University to start classes from October 2019 temporarily in the building of Benazir Cultural Complex, Mithi for he approved the release of Rs120 million immediately.

Murad took this decision on Thursday while presiding over a meeting to discuss and decide the establishment of TIEST at Mithi.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member BoR Shams Soomro, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary University and Boards Riazuddin Qureshi, Secretary Finance Najam Shah, VC NED University Prof. Dr Sarosh Lodhi, Secretary Culture Parvez Sihar, DC Tharparkar Shahzad Thahim and other concerned officers.

VC NED Dr Sarosh Lodhi briefing the chief minister said that the academic council of the university has approved 60 seats for TIEST, Mithi, including 46 regular and 14 self-finance.

The allocation of the seats for TIEST would be five for HSC Karachi board, eight for Hyderabad board, 18 for Mirpurkhas board, four for Larkana board, two for federal board, two for Aga Khan board, one for A-levels and one from other boards.

Under bachelors programme, self-finance, two seats have been allocated for Karachi board, two for Hyderabad, three for Mirpukhas, two for Sukkur, two for Larkana, one for federal board, one for Aga Khan board and one for A-levels.

Talking about faculty and supporting staff of TIEST, Dr Sarosh said there would be 19 posts, including one principal of grade 21, one of professor of grade BS-21, two associate professor of grade 20, four of assistant professors, three lecturers, one IT manager, two data entry operators, two lab technicians and three naib qasids. Apart from them there would be 44 administrations and supporting staff, including deputy registrar.

SMBR Shams Soomro told the chief minister that the university had demanded a piece of land of 317 acres. The land has been identified at village Mithrio Bhatti on main Islamkot road. The land identified has been measured at 325 acres and is located between Mithi and Islamkot at a distance of 18 kilometers from Mithi and 22 kiloemters from Islamkot towards Mithi.

The VC NED said that apart from an institute/university there would be an industrial park as well.

The areas would be utilized for admin block, faculties, labs, workshops, residential colonies, parks etc. The chief minister directed SMBR Mr Soomro to move a summary for allotment of the land.

Mr Shah said that after 20 years more than 20 MW electricity would be produced from Thar-coal and Thar would be a hub investment, trade and industry.

“This institution would flourish and I want to make a seat excellence developing on the sand dunes of Thar,” he said and added he was product to have realized the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto by producing 660 MW coal-fired power and following the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a degree awarding institute of engineering and science was being established.

The chief minister directed the VC NED to start classes in the Benazir Bhutto complex from October 1, 2019 and then start working on the main institute building.

The chief minister was told that the Syndicate of the NED University has approved Thar Institute of Engineering, Science and Technology budget at Rs209,517 million budget for 2019-20.

The finance secretary briefing the chief minister said that the chief minister has approved Rs850 million for TIEST out of which Rs100 million have been allocated for current financial year. At this the chief minister said that the NED university was going to start engineering from October, therefore the funds would be insufficient for establishing lab and purchasing other equipment.

The VC NED University said that zero visit of Pakistan Engineering Council was required to establish a lab and install all the required equipment before start of the institute.

The chief minister directed the finance department to release Rs120 million immediately and he approved the enhancement of the allocation from Rs850 million to Rs15,000 million.

The chief minister said that the institute would prove to be great job-oriented education and opportunities to the students of Thar and nearby districts.