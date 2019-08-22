British Pakistani leads PTI’s international media unit

LONDON: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has appointed British Pakistani Anila Khawaja as its head of international media to deal with the international press.



Secretary Information PTI Ahmad Jawad made the announcement through a notification issued by the PTI Central Secretariat.

The notification said: “I am pleased to appoint Anila Khawaja as ‘Head of International Media’ with immediate effect.”

PTI also said that the appointment has been made as part of the decision to extend the media team of the party.

The story of British Pakistani PTI diehard is fascinating. Anila Khawaja started supporting Imran Khan’s politics when only a couple of people supported his political cause.

She was educated, bred and born in West London’s Ealing area.

Anila received her post graduate degree in education from Brunel University and became a British qualified teacher. She took a year out in 2005 to help out the victims in Pakistan during its worst natural disaster, leaving her family and a well-paid job behind. She got involved in relief work during the 2005 earthquake that hit Pakistan, causing the death of more than 70,000 people. She worked with Imran Khan Earthquake Relief Fund (IKERF) for a year when Khan’s party was turned into an NGO for a year.

She was all set to return to London but was approached by the British High Commission to help start a British school in Islamabad.

It was around 2008 that she formally joined PTI. Soon after joining the party she was given responsibility to deal with international media – a role she successfully performed till last year when there were shuffles within the party.

In a statement, Anila Khawaja said she looked forward to projecting the message of PTI to global audience on how PTI, under the leadership of Imran Khan, is trying its best to turn around the fate of Pakistan.