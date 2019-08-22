Pakistan Weather Forecast: Thursday 22-08-2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.



Weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal and Arabian sea are cut off, said the department.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Nil.

Wednesday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 44°C, Sukkur, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Rohri 42°C.