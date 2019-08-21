New twist in Qandeel Baloch murder case

MULTAN: Qandeel Baloch murder case has taken a new turn as her parents have forgiven their sons accused of killing the model.



Qandeel's father has submitted an affidavit to the court stating that the reasons mentioned in the case that she was killed in the name of honour are factually incorrect and sought their acquittal.

Both of her brothers Waseem and Aslam Shaheen are the main accused in the gruesome murder of the social media celebrity.

The statement said the case was registered on 16th July 2016 while the change in the related law was introduced on 22nd October. So the amendment has no effect on the case, it further added.

The court has issued notices to the concerned for argument on the case.