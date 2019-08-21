Pakistani lawmaker proposes export of stray dogs to China, Philippines

KARACHI: Expressing concerns over the recent surge in cases of rabies in the country, a recommendation entailing export of stray dogs to China and Philippines was presented before the Sindh Assembly by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.



The recommendation came in light of a resolution filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislator Dr Seema Zia based on the alarming rise of rabies' cases in the country which was unanimously approved by the provincial members of the government and opposition.



Zia stated there exists a deficit of anti-rabies vaccines in hospitals.

PTI member Zaman highlighted how Sindh government had earlier vowed to introduce vaccines to curb the reproduction of dogs, however none of that has been implemented as yet.

Zaman went on to state Karachi alone has around 100,000 stray dogs at present.

Taking the resolution of exporting dogs to China and Philippines into consideration, Provincial Minister of Sindh for Health Dr. Azra Pechuho said that the number of rabies cases reported in the entire province is 59, and that the government is already working on introducing anti-rabies vaccines.