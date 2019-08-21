Islamabad German Embassy staff distributes cloth bags after plastic ban

Islamabad: In order to help government implement its initiatives aimed at combating climate change and its impacts, the staff at German Embassy in Islamabad distributed cloth bags among the citizens as an alternative to polythene shopping bags.

Also read: ‘Islamabad to go plastic bag free in 45 days’

The official Twitter account of the Embassy on Tuesday posted multiple pictures of the staff being welcomed by citizens at different locations in the federal capital.

The pictures from schools, bazaars and parking lots show citizens receiving the cloth bags from German Embassy staff.

"After ban of plastic bags entered into force in #Islamabad, we distributed cloth bags today at a Government school, Aabpara market & Blue Area. Important to raise people's awareness to #avoidPlastic for the sake of our environment! #Reuse is the only solution," read a tweet posted by the German Embassy.





The administration in Islamabad had recently banned plastic bags, plastic bottles, and wrappers for carrying food items as part of the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign.

