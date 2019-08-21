Maryam Nawaz's remand extended for 14 days

Lahore: An Accountability Court on Wednesday extended physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousuf Abbas for 14 more days.

They were presented before the court by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that sought extension in the remand.

The court asked the NAB to present the accused on September 4 after expiry of their physical remand.



Maryam Nawaz and Abbas were taken into custody in connection with an inquiry into Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.