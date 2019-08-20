Six Indian soldiers killed in 'befitting response' by Pakistan Army of Indian firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Six Indian soldiers were killed with multiple injured on Tuesday by Pakistan Army in a ‘befitting response’ to Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Tatta Pani sector.
As per Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) General Asif Ghafoor, firing from the Indian side had led to three civilians getting martyred including a boy aged seven.
“Pakistan Army’s befitting response to Indian CFVs in Tatta Pani Sector along LOC. Indian fire had martyred 3 civilians including 7 years old boy. Pakistan Army targeted Indian posts. 6 Indian soldiers including an officer killed, many injured 2 bunkers destroyed,” read his tweet.
