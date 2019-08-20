Six Indian soldiers killed in 'befitting response' by Pakistan Army of Indian firing

Six Indian soldiers were killed with multiple injured on Tuesday by Pakistan Army in a ‘befitting response’ to Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Tatta Pani sector.



As per Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) General Asif Ghafoor, firing from the Indian side had led to three civilians getting martyred including a boy aged seven.

“Pakistan Army’s befitting response to Indian CFVs in Tatta Pani Sector along LOC. Indian fire had martyred 3 civilians including 7 years old boy. Pakistan Army targeted Indian posts. 6 Indian soldiers including an officer killed, many injured 2 bunkers destroyed,” read his tweet.



