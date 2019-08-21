Pakistan Weather Forecast: Wednesday 21-08-2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.
Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. A westerly wave is present over extreme northern parts of the country, according to the department.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 09, Pattan 08, Saidu Sharif, Malamjabba 03, Dir 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 05), Gilgit Baltistan: Gilgit, Bagrote 03 and Hunza 02.
Tuesday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Sibbi 43°C, Sukkur and Dadu 41°C.
