Pakistan Weather Forecast: Wednesday 21-08-2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.



Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. A westerly wave is present over extreme northern parts of the country, according to the department.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 09, Pattan 08, Saidu Sharif, Malamjabba 03, Dir 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 05), Gilgit Baltistan: Gilgit, Bagrote 03 and Hunza 02.

Tuesday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 43°C, Sukkur and Dadu 41°C.