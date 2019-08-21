close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 21, 2019

Pakistan Weather Forecast: Wednesday 21-08-2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 21, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. A westerly wave is present over extreme northern parts of the country, according to the department.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 09, Pattan 08, Saidu Sharif, Malamjabba 03, Dir 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 05), Gilgit Baltistan: Gilgit, Bagrote 03 and Hunza 02.

Tuesday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 43°C, Sukkur and Dadu 41°C.

Latest News

More From Pakistan