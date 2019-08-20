Karachi: Father of Rehan seeks formation of JIT after son's lynching

Karachi: Father of a teenage boy who was lynched last week by a mob in Karachi has filed an application seeking formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the gruesome murder of his son which has sparked outrage across the country.

According to Geo News, father of Rehan has sent the application to Inspector General Sindh Police, Director General Sindh Rangers and Home Ministry stating that case of his son's murder be lodged under terrorism and cyber crime acts.

The application stated that 14-year-old Rehan was kidnapped by Zubair, Daniyal and their friends.

It said the suspects tied him to a chair, subjected him to torture and made a video.

Rehan was murdered on August 17 in Bahadurabad area of the metropolis.

The video of the torture went viral on the social media, with human rights activists, celebrities from showbiz demanding authorities punish the murderers for their inhuman act.