Tue Aug 20, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 20, 2019

Pakistan observes martyrdom anniversary of PAF pilot Rashid Minhas

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 20, 2019

Karachi: Pakistan is observing the martyrdom anniversary of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilot  Rashid Minhas. 

Born on February 17, 1951, he remains the youngest officer to receive the Nishan-e-Haider award and was the first recipient of the highest honour of gallantry for the PAF.

On August 20, 1971, as a pilot still under training, Rashid was taxing out a T-33 Jet trainer for take-off, when a Bengali pilot instructor, Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman, forced his way into the rear cockpit.

In mid-air Rahman knocked Minhas out, seized control of the aircraft and headed towards India. 

Rashid did the only thing within his control and forced the plane to crash just 32 miles from the Indian border,  sacrificing his life for the honour of Pakistan. 

