Seven-year-old girl murdered after rape in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: A minor girl has been murdered after rape in an Abbottabad village.



The seven-year-old girl identified as Kashaf, daughter of Niaz Gul, went missing from Akhreela village on Sunday and her dead body was found from a deserted place near her house in the evening.

Police shifted the body to the District Headquarter Hospital Abbottabad and after postmortem it was confirmed that the minor was raped before the killing.

The dead body was later handed over to the family.

Sajjad Ahmed, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, has formed a Joint Investigation Team which has launched investigation.

The police have taken 9 suspects into custody during the initial probe.

The police said they would be able to identify the murderer after DNA report is received from Lahore where they have sent the blood samples of the suspects for analysis.

The civil society of Abbottabad, the residents of Nawanshahr, lawyers and human rights activists have demanded immediate arrest of the rapist and killer of the minor .