close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

APP
August 20, 2019

Seven-year-old girl murdered after rape in Abbottabad

Pakistan

APP
Tue, Aug 20, 2019

ABBOTTABAD: A minor girl has been  murdered after rape in an  Abbottabad village.

The seven-year-old girl identified as Kashaf, daughter of Niaz Gul, went missing  from Akhreela village on Sunday and her dead body was found from a deserted place near her house in the evening.

Police shifted the body to the District Headquarter Hospital Abbottabad and after postmortem it was confirmed that the minor was raped before the killing.

 The dead body was later handed over to the family.

Sajjad Ahmed, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, has formed a Joint Investigation Team which has launched  investigation. 

The police have taken 9 suspects into custody during the initial probe.

 The police said   they would be able to identify the murderer after DNA report is received from Lahore where they have sent the blood samples of the suspects  for analysis.

The civil society of Abbottabad, the residents of Nawanshahr, lawyers and human rights activists have demanded immediate arrest of the rapist and killer of the minor . 

Latest News

More From Pakistan