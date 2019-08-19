close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
Pakistan

August 19, 2019

President Alvi summons joint session of Parliament on Aug 30

Mon, Aug 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has summoned the Joint Session of Parliament on August 30.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 read with clause (3) of Article 56 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President has summoned both the Houses of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) on Friday, August 30 at 5 pm,” a press release issued by the National Assembly Secretariat said.

The president also summoned the session of the National Assembly on Monday (September 2) at 4pm.

