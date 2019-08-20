Pakistan Weather Forecast: Tuesday 20-08-2019

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country, however, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions and Gilgit Baltistan.



Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. A westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to move northeast wards during next 24 to 36 hours, according to the statement.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, Bannu, Kohat, D.I Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Quetta divisions and Gilgit Baltistan. Weather remained hot and humid elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: T.T Singh 40, Sialkot (A/P 32, City 03), Hafizabad 27, Noorpur Thal 22, Mangla 14, Sahiwal 09, Faisalabad 08, Sargodha City 07, Jhang 06, Jhelum 05, Murree, Gujrat, Bahawalnagar 04, Multan 03, Gujranwala, M.B.Din, Joharabad 01, Kashmir: Kotli 31, Gari Dupatta 25, Muzaffarabad (City 09, A/P 02), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 27, D.I Khan 20, Bannu 17, Pattan 07, Mirkhani, Parachinar, Kalam, Malamjabba 04, Peshawar City 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 10, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis 02.

Monday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 42°C, Sukkur and Rohri 41°C.