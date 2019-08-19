Pakistan summons deputy Indian HC over LoC violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

On Sunday, in the Hot Spring and Chirikot Sectors of LoC, two elderly civilians including Lal Muhammad, 75 and Hassan Din, 61, residents of village Nagrai were martyred, while a minor, Saddam, 7, received serious injuries.

Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate the incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He stressed that India should permit UNMOGIP (United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.