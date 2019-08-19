Flood alert issued as India releases water in River Sutlej

India's aggression towards Pakistan does not seem to calm down as New Delhi Sunday released at least two lakh cusecs water into the River Sutlej without prior information.

150,000 to 200,000 cusecs water from Indian Punjab will enter Ganda Singh Wala - a border village near Kasur - during next 12 to 24 hours, said National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).



Soon after the alert issued by NDMA, the administrations of Kasur and other districts located at the bank of River Sutlej have been advised to initiate necessary measures to tackle emergencies.

According to the NDMA, India has also opened three out of five spillways of Ladakh Dam.

It is learnt that India has not informed Pakistan about release of water in River Sutlej till now. India is bound to inform Pakistan from July 1 as per the agreement.