Turkey urges UN to play a more active role on Indian-occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Turkey on Sunday urged the United Nations to play a more active role in resolving lingering Indian-occupied Kashmir dispute within the framework of its resolutions.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement issued in Ankara, welcomed the consultations held by the UN Security Council on Friday on the recent developments in the Indian-occupied Kashmir, KMS reported.

The ministry also reiterated its wish that the dispute be resolved through dialogue between the parties concerned. It also called for calm and avoiding unilateral steps that would escalate tension.

The Indian-held Kashmir has been facing a communication blockade since August 5, when India scrapped the special status of the region.