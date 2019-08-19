Pakistan Weather Forecast: Monday 19-08-2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country for Monday August 19, 2019, however, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places.



The weather forecasting department has said that seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. A westerly wave is effecting upper parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Monday:



Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred in Gujrat and Parachinar.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Gujrat 06, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 05.

Sunday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sibbi 43°C, Dadu 42°C, Turbat, Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Sukkur, Rohri, Sh. Benazirabad and Bahawalpur 40°C.