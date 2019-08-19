Pakistan Weather Forecast: Monday 19-08-2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country for Monday August 19, 2019, however, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places.
The weather forecasting department has said that seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. A westerly wave is effecting upper parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Monday:
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred in Gujrat and Parachinar.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Punjab: Gujrat 06, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 05.
Sunday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Sibbi 43°C, Dadu 42°C, Turbat, Dalbandin, Nokkundi, Sukkur, Rohri, Sh. Benazirabad and Bahawalpur 40°C.
