‘Azadi Golf Tournament 2019’ commences under Islamabad Club, Serena Hotels

Serena Hotels under its Sports Diplomacy Initiative hosted the ‘Azadi Golf Tournament 2019’ in collaboration with the Islamabad Club at their Golf Course.

The exclusive match drew members of the diplomatic corps, dignitaries, corporate sector and businessmen who participated with great enthusiasm.

Over the years, Sports Diplomacy has emerged as an integral part of the company’s efforts to build stronger relations with communities while encouraging diverse groups to participate in sports, thereby improving leadership, teamwork, and communication skills along with promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Chief Executive Officer of the chain Aziz Boolani said, “We use sports to provide a platform to our foreign diplomats and friends, serving and retired bureaucrats and ourselves to establish links with other professionals and peers.

“This is an opportunity to develop friendships and demonstrate our abilities and interests in different sports,” he added.

The tournament consisted of three categories along with special prizes for the longest drive and closest to pin.

The winners were awarded trophies by Aziz Boolani and President Islamabad Club Golf Course, Jawad Paul.

AMATEUR CATEGORY:

3rd NET: Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi

2nd NET: Rashid Ibrahim

1st NET: Shahid Habib

LADIES CATEGORY:

2nd NET: Alima Amjad

1st NET: Zeenat Ayesha

JUNIOR CATEGORY:

1st GROSS: Shazmina Khan

SPECIAL PRIZE:

Longest drive: Syed Amir Gillani

Closest to pin: Jawad Paul