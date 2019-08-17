BNP leader among four shot dead in Khuzdar

Khuzdar: Four people including Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Mir Nawab Amanullah Khan and his grandson were shot dead in a firing incident in Khuzdar, Geo News reported on Saturday.



Citing Levies sources, the TV channel reported that the attack on BNP leader was carried out in Zehri area of Khuzdar.

The assailants managed to flee after the attack.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation following the incident.

The bodies were shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.