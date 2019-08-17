Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:Five shot dead in Lower Dir firing

Lower Dir: At least five people were killed and another injured when gunmen opened fire during a Jirga, Geo News reported on Saturday.

According to police, the Jirga was being held to settle an issue when two groups started exchanging fire .

The police confirmed that five people lost their lives in the incident.

DSP Ajmal Khan said raids were being conducted to arrest the culprits after registering the case.