Sat Aug 17, 2019
August 17, 2019

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:Five shot dead in Lower Dir firing

Sat, Aug 17, 2019
Lower Dir: At least five people were killed and another injured  when gunmen opened fire during a Jirga, Geo News reported on Saturday.

According to police, the Jirga was being held to settle an issue when  two groups started exchanging fire .

The police confirmed that five people lost their lives in the incident.

DSP Ajmal Khan said raids were being conducted to arrest the culprits after registering the case.

