Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:Five shot dead in Lower Dir firing

Lower Dir: At least five people were killed and another injured when gunmen opened fire during a Jirga, Geo News reported on Saturday.
According to police, the Jirga was being held to settle an issue when two groups started exchanging fire .
The police confirmed that five people lost their lives in the incident.
DSP Ajmal Khan said raids were being conducted to arrest the culprits after registering the case.
