Sat Aug 17, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 17, 2019

Rajnath Singh's statement is a threat to entire world: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 17, 2019

Islamabad: Indian defence minister's statement reflects the  extremist ideology of RSS which  can go to the extent of putting the world peace at stake to accomplish  its nefarious  designs, said Prime Minister's Advisor on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday.

She was referring to Rajnath Singh's statement that India's "no first use" nuclear policy may change.

The Indian  defence minister's statement came in the middle of a crisis in Occupied Kashmir where Indian forces have enforced a clampdown since earlier this month after depriving the Muslim majority region of its special status granted under article 370.

"Rajnath Singh's statement is a threat to the entire world," Awan said calling on the international community to take strict notice of the irresponsible remarks which she said are an open challenge to international laws.

