Four martyred in Quetta mosque blast

QUETTA: At least four people were martyred while eight others injured when a bomb exploded in Quetta’s Kuchlak area, Geo News reported Friday.

According to details, the explosion took place inside the mosque in Quetta's suburb.

The TV channel reported that the police and rescue personnel have reached the spot and the injured were being shifted to the nearby health facilities.

A senior police official told Geo News that the explosive material was planted inside the mosque.