Kasmir Issue: Hindutva exclusivist creed of Modi govt will fail to smother Kashmiris’ struggle: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Kashmir issue that Hindutva exclusivist creed of the Modi-led government with its fascist tactics in occupied Kashmir will miserably fail in its attempt to smother the Kashmiri liberation struggle.



The PM said the fascist Hindu Supremacist Modi government should know that while armies, militants and terrorists can be defeated by superior forces; history tells us that when a nation unites in a freedom struggle and does not fear death, no force can stop it from achieving its goal.

The statement from the prime minister came as United Nations Security Council is scheduled to meet today to discuss the issue of Kashmir in a closed-door session.

The situation in the IoK has deteriorated since amid heavy military presence in the region where the Modi government has turned the region into a jail to suppress protests for the last 13 days.

On August 05, Indian government revoked special status of Kashmir prompting strong reaction from the Kashmiris who came out in large numbers last Friday to protest the move.