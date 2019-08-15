close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 15, 2019

Khaqan Abbasi's remand extended for 14 days

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 15, 2019

Islamabad: The Accountability Court on Thursday extended  physical    remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

According to Geo News, The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader was presented before judge Bashir Ahmed.

The judge approved the request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for extension in remand and asked it to produce Abbasi before the court on August 29.

The judge directed the NAB prosecutor to complete the investigation within 14 days.

Latest News

More From Pakistan