Khaqan Abbasi's remand extended for 14 days

Islamabad: The Accountability Court on Thursday extended physical remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

According to Geo News, The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader was presented before judge Bashir Ahmed.

The judge approved the request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for extension in remand and asked it to produce Abbasi before the court on August 29.

The judge directed the NAB prosecutor to complete the investigation within 14 days.