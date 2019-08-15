close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 15, 2019

UNSC debate on Kashmir will be landmark diplomatic achievement: Qureshi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 15, 2019

Islamabad: Discussion on Kashmir in the United Nations Security Council after four decades will be a landmark diplomatic achievement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday. 

According to Radio Pakistan, the minister said the issue was last discussed at UNSC in 1971. 

He said  the world needs to realize that it is the issue of humanity and not a piece of land between the two countries. 

He said India has put a complete clampdown on movement of Kashmiris with reports of food and medicine shortages in the held territory. 

Foreign Minister said India is perpetrating genocide of Kashmiris as part of  a plan to change the demographic composition of population in Kashmir.

The Minister said he held in depth discussion on the issue with Foreign Minister of Poland who is currently the President of the UNSC. 

Foreign Minister said he also took his Russian counterpart into confidence regarding the developments. 

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan will continue to raise  the issue at all international forums to highlight the plight of Kashmiris.

