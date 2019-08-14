close
Wed Aug 14, 2019
Pakistan

August 14, 2019

There can never be a compromise on Kashmir: Army Chief

Wed, Aug 14, 2019

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Army is fully alive to the sanctity of Jammu and Kashmir and will remain fully ready to perform its part in line with our national duty for Kashmir cause, said Chief of Army Staff  General Qamar Javed Bajwa on  Wednesday.

In his  message on Pakistan's Independence Day, which is being marked as   Kashmir Solidarity Day, the army chief said  the Pakistan army will stand in the  face of tyranny, regardless of the cost. 

“Reality of Kashmir was neither changed by an illegal piece of paper in 1947 nor will any other do it now or in future," said  the army chief in a  statement released by Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor.

The army chief said Pakistan has always stood by Kashmiris against India’s hegemonic ambitions  and there can never be a compromise on Kashmir. 

