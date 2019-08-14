There can never be a compromise on Kashmir: Army Chief

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Army is fully alive to the sanctity of Jammu and Kashmir and will remain fully ready to perform its part in line with our national duty for Kashmir cause, said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday.



In his message on Pakistan's Independence Day, which is being marked as Kashmir Solidarity Day, the army chief said the Pakistan army will stand in the face of tyranny, regardless of the cost.

“Reality of Kashmir was neither changed by an illegal piece of paper in 1947 nor will any other do it now or in future," said the army chief in a statement released by Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor.



The army chief said Pakistan has always stood by Kashmiris against India’s hegemonic ambitions and there can never be a compromise on Kashmir.

