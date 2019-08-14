Will never leave our Kashmiri brothers alone: President of Pakistan

Islamabad: We will never leave our Kashmiri brothers alone whatever the circumstances, said President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on Wednesday as the nation marked Independence Day.

Speaking at a ceremony in connection with the celebrations at Convention Center Islamabad,, he said Pakistan does not accept Indian measures which violated Simla Agreement, referring to New Delhi's revocation of Kashmir's special status.



"Pakistan fully supports Kashmiris' right to self determination," he said, adding that Pakistan has always supported Kashmiris and will continue to stand by them.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayat, federal ministers, foreign diplomats, top civil and military officials were present at the ceremony.