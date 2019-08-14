Pakistan Weather Forecast: Wednesday 14-08-2019

Karachi: Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm are expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Central/South Punjab (Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions), at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad divisions, scattered heavy falls are also expected in Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, according to Met Office on Wednesday.



Hot and Humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country, it said.