16 drowned, 9 missing as boat capsizes in river Indus

ISLAMABAD: At least sixteen persons have drowned, and nine others are still missing in a boat capsized incident that took place in Rojhan area of Rajanpur district, police reported on Tuesday.



According to details, a boat carrying some 32 people was heading towards its destination when suddenly the two groups started brawling with each other.

As a result, the boat could not sustain balance and capsized in Indus river.

The divers and police rushed to the site and managed to rescue some seven persons.

Meanwhile, search for other persons is underway.