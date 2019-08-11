Eid Mubarak to Pakistan: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Islamabad Yao Jing has extended Eid greetings to Pakistanis in a video message released by the Embassy.



“Eid is coming and on behalf of Chinese people I want to present warm greetings and the best wishes to our Pakistani brothers and sisters, Eid Mubarak to you,” Jing said.

“The world today is full of challenges and difficulties and in these kind of circumstances the spirit of sacrifice and devotion is extremely important.”

Jing also shed light on Pakistan and China friendship and the importance of the strong both countries enjoy.