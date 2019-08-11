close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 11, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Sunday 11-08-19

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Aug 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and adjoining area. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper, central and southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also active over upper parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Sunday:

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, while at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sukkur, Larkana, Makran, Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, at isolated places in Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, D.G.Khan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur divisions.Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Lower Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions), Kalat, Zhob, Sibbi, Naseerabad divisions.

