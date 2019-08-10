Meera's passport confiscated in Dubai

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dubai: Authorities in Dubai have confiscated the passport of Pakistani actress Meera, according to Geo News.
Quoting her manager Hassan, the TV channel reported that the passport was confiscated because it had expired.
He said new passport for the actress has been issued and Meera would return to Pakistan within a couple of days.
Dubai: Authorities in Dubai have confiscated the passport of Pakistani actress Meera, according to Geo News.
Quoting her manager Hassan, the TV channel reported that the passport was confiscated because it had expired.
He said new passport for the actress has been issued and Meera would return to Pakistan within a couple of days.