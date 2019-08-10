close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 10, 2019

Meera's passport confiscated in Dubai

Dubai: Authorities in Dubai have  confiscated the passport of Pakistani actress Meera, according to Geo News.

Quoting  her manager Hassan,  the TV channel reported that the passport was confiscated because it had expired.

He said new passport for the actress has been issued and Meera would return to Pakistan within a couple of days.

