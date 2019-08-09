Police arrest son-in-law of Rana Sanaullah

Lahore: Police on Friday arrested son-in-law of Rana Sanaullah from a court where he had arrived to meet the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader.

Sources told Geo News that Sheryar was taken to an unidentified location.

The police have not given any reason for the arrest.

Meanwhile, an Anti-Narcotics Court conducted hearing of drug smuggling case against Rana Sanaullah.

According to the TV channel, the court has sought the CCTV footage of his arrest in the next hearing and asked the suspects to hire a lawyer.

The court extended Rana Sanaullah's judicial remand til August 24