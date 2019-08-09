close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 9, 2019

Police arrest son-in-law of Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Aug 09, 2019

Lahore: Police on Friday arrested son-in-law of Rana Sanaullah from a  court where he had arrived to meet the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader. 

Sources told Geo News that Sheryar was taken to an unidentified location.

The police have not given any reason for the arrest.

Meanwhile, an Anti-Narcotics Court conducted hearing of drug  smuggling case against Rana Sanaullah.

File photo of PMLN leader Rana Sanaullah

According to the TV channel, the court has sought the CCTV footage of his arrest in the next hearing and asked the suspects to hire a lawyer.

The court extended Rana Sanaullah's judicial remand til August 24   

