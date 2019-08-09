Will not bow before Imran Khan, says Shehbaz on Maryam's arrest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday raised the issue of Maryam Nawaz's arrest in the National Assembly and warned the government against political victimization of its opponents.



He said the PTI and NAB will not be able to force the Sharif family into submission.

The PML-N president lamented that a daughter was arrested before her father on Thursday.

He said earlier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter were arrested when they had left ailing Kulsoom Nawaz in London to surrender before law.

He said the history was repeated once again when Maryam Nawaz was arrested before her father in jail.

The PML-N President said he went to meet his brother in jail but was forced to wait for half an hour.

He said it was not the first time Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Yousuf Abbas have been arrested.

"They were arrested in Musharraf's era too. "I have spent my life facing such tragedies," he said adding that his family will not bow before Imran Khan no matter what tactics he employs to intimidate them.

He also took government to task for its failure to control prices and complete BRT project in Peshawar.

The PML-N leader also criticised the National Accountability Bureau for what he said its inaction over corruption in the BRT.