Pak response to any Indian misadventure shall be stronger than that of Feb 27: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor late on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan forces' resolve to strongly respond to any Indian army's misadventure.

The DG ISPR tweeted: "Should there be an attempt by Indian Army to undertake any misadventure, Pakistan’s response shall be even stronger than that of 27 Feb 2019."



The Military's spokesperson said that thousands of Indian troops have failed to suppress just struggle of brave Kashmiris for decades, adding that the current surge won’t succeed either.



In another tweet, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor responded as saying: "Usual blatant lies. An attempt to carve out causes belli for a misadventure to divert world attention from precarious situation & atrocities in IOJ&K. While IOJ&K faces media blackout, AJ&K is open to foreign media & UNMOGIP to visit place of their own choosing. Can you do same?"





