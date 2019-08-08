Pakistan shuts Samjhota Express train service with India

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan has decided to cease all operations of the Samjhota Express with India, following the worsening of Indian aggression in Occupied Kashmir.



Talking to media, Rasheed said that the bogies of Samjhota Express will now be used for passengers travelling on the occasion of Eid.

Samjhota Express ran twice a week (Monday and Thursday) from Lahore to Attari via the Wagah railway station.

Prior to this, the train service was suspended earlier this year, due to rising military tensions between the two countries.

The decision to suspend Samjhota Express has come following India's move to scrap Article 370 on Monday, revoking its 'special status'.

In addition, India blocked all communication within the valley ordering a complete lockdown, while putting leaders like Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah on house arrest.

