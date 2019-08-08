Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad concerned over situation in Occupied Kashmir

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia is concerned over the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir (Occupied Kashmir) in particular the repeated escalation of the tensions in the region, said a statement issued by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed's office.



It said Malaysian Prime Minister on Monday received a phone call from Prime Minister Imran Khan during which his Pakistani counterpart briefed him on the latest situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan, among others, referred to the need to respect the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions related to Jammu and Kashmir," the statement said.

The statement said Malaysia would like to encourage all stakeholders to abide by the relevant UNSC resolutions on Kashmir towards the maintenance of international peace and security.

"As a close partner to both India and Pakistan, Malaysia places high hopes that the two neighbors will exercise utmost restraint to prevent further escalation that could be detrimental to the peace, stability and prosperity in the region," it said.

The statement said Malaysia always believes that dialogues and consultations are the best route to a peaceful and amicable solution over this long standing issue.