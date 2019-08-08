5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP, Punjab

PESHAWAR: A 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolted different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in wee hours of Thursday.

According to reports, the tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chinyoot, Toba Tek Singh, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, Buner, Dir, and other areas.

The epicenter of the earthquake was Hindukash region in Afghanistan and 279 km inside earth crust.

Following the tremors, people of the area came out of their houses. There were no reports of loss of lives and property as a result of the tremor.