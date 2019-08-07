David Rubin –first casting director to be the president of Motion Picture Academy

David Rubin, a veteran casting director, and Academy board governor has been elected the next president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization that presents Oscar after a vote Tuesday evening.

Rubin is the first casting director to ascend to the film academy’s presidency.

After a vote on Tuesday evening, he succeeded cinematographer John Bailey, who has served as the academy’s president since August 2017.

He has more than 100 credits, including films such as ‘The English Patient’, ‘Men in Black’, ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ and the hit HBO series ‘Big Little Lies’.

He assumes the film academy’s presidency as the organization continues its efforts to diversify its membership and improve viewership for the Academy Awards, which has the last two years dipped below 30 million viewers.



The Oscars will be presented on February 9.