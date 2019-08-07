Pakistan weather forecast: Wednesday 07-08-2019

Karachi: Scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, Kohat, D.I khan divisions), Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated is also expected in Zhob & Sibbi divisions, according to Met Office on Wednesday.



It said hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.



Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Scattered rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G khan, Hazara divisions and Kashmir,while at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, Kohat, D.I khan, Zhob, Kalat, Sibbi divisions & Islamabad.Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Peshawar, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir, while at isolated places in Zhob, Sargodha & Sahiwal divisions. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab:Islamabad (Z.P 111, Saidpur 53, Bokra 53, Golra 49, A/P 29), Rawalpindi, (Chaklala 75,Shamsabad 72), Narowal 71, Jhelum 59, Mangla, Sargodha 41, Chakwal, Gujrat 40, Muree 37, Attock Joharabad 31, M.B din 29, Gujrat 23, Sialkot (A/P 14,City 13), Sahiwal 04, Lahore (PBO 02, A/P 02), Kasur, Hafizabad 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 34, A/P 05, Garidupatta 11, Rawalakot 08, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa: Tahkt bhai 34, Kakul 13,Cherat 06, Balakot 05, Malamjabba 04, Lower dir, Saidu Sharif 02, Balochistan: Barkhan 04, Zhob 02.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Nokkundi 48°C, Dalbandin 47°C and Sibbi 44°C.